Warbirds Over Monroe showcases planes used in WWI, WWII, and more

MONROE, N.C. — People got a close-up look at pieces of history this weekend ahead of Veterans Day.

The Warbirds Over Monroe show wrapped up with these aircraft on display. The two-day event started Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport.

Planes, bombers and more were all on display. Many of them were once used in World War I, WWII, and other major military campaigns.

In the video at the top of the page, see the historic planes in Monroe.

