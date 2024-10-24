Watauga County schools return for first time since Helene

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — Thursday morning, Watauga County students and staff headed back to school for the first time since Tropical Storm Helene.

The school district said they will be utilizing community bus stops.

Families are being asked not to arrive at the bus stops any earlier than 10 minutes before the schedule.

There will also be a seven-minute window for students to get on the bus.

All adults picking up students should have an ID ready to show.

VIDEO: Renewable tech is part of Helene’s disaster response, but what if it was there first?

Renewable tech is part of Helene’s disaster response, but what if it was there first?









©2024 Cox Media Group