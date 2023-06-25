Water Advisory issued for South Fork River after sewage pipe leak

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-inch pipe broke in Gaston County, causing sewage to spill into the South Fork River on Saturday evening.

Officials from Lowell and Gaston counties say the pipe broke around 7 p.m., spilling sewage into the river.

After the spill, Gaston County’s Acting Emergency Management Director, Scott Hunter, issued a water activity advisory for the South Fork River from Lowell to the south. The advisory stops all water-related activities like swimming, boating, and fishing until further notice.

According to Hunter, crews are working to control the leak, assess the impact, and fix the broken pipe. Utility officials are also at the scene of the leak, working to fix it as soon as possible.

Gaston County officials have not released how long the Water Activity Advisory will be in place.

This is a developing story; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: No swim advisory issued at Lake Norman cove after sewage discharge)

No swim advisory issued at Lake Norman cove after sewage discharge









©2023 Cox Media Group