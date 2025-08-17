Water main break shuts off water to parts of Uptown

CHARLOTTE — A water main break is causing water outages in parts of Uptown, officials said.

Water crews are working on the water pipe that services the area around 235 South Clarkson Street.

Officials said it will take two to four hours to restore water to the area. The announcement was made around 1:20 on Sunday.

No additional details have been made available.

