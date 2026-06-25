Water restrictions hit pressure washing businesses hard in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Commissioners are holding an emergency meeting on Monday to address water restrictions that have severely impacted pressure washing businesses.

Commissioners are expected to vote on changes that would allow these businesses to apply for variances to use water for their operations.

The county has been under Stage Two water restrictions since May, which has effectively put some pressure washing operations out of business.

Despite the impact on businesses, regional municipalities are currently meeting the 5-10% water conservation required under Stage Two restrictions.

Preston Childers, owner of Childers Pressure Washing, stated the restrictions have significantly harmed his company’s operations within Lincoln County.

“Basically, it’s put us out of business in Lincoln County,” Childers said. He explained that his crews must frequently leave Lincoln County to refill their 200-gallon water tanks.

“We have to reel up our hoses, go back to a source of water outside of Lincoln County to fill the water tanks up, and come back to do 20 minutes more worth of work and do it again and again,” Childers added.

A job that would typically take a day in another area, like Mooresboro, could extend to two weeks in Lincoln County due to these logistical challenges.

Childers estimates his business has seen a 20% loss due to the restrictions, though his company operates regionally. Another pressure washing operator based in Denver reported a 40% loss in business.

The Catawba Riverkeeper, Brandon Jones, confirmed that current conservation efforts are being met by municipalities.

Jones clarified that Stage Two restrictions were not intended to affect water-dependent businesses.

He acknowledged the challenge of balancing residential restrictions with commercial needs. “That’s where people have been asked to cut back, but business is people’s livelihoods,” Jones said.

Commissioners are anticipated to modify their ordinance during Monday’s special meeting.

The proposed change would allow operators like Childers to apply for a variance to use water for business purposes. Childers expressed relief at the prospect of this change.

“That will definitely give us some ease,” he said, noting the restrictions currently limit employee hours and overall weekly work capacity. “It limits their hours and what they can do in a week.”

Lincoln County Commissioners expect to vote on Monday to allow businesses to apply for water use variances.

Childers hopes the outcome of the commissioners’ meeting next week will change the current limitations.

The Catawba Riverkeeper warned that if cities and counties escalate to Stage Three restrictions, businesses will lose their opportunity to operate without limitations on water usage.

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