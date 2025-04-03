Water system on drought watch due to dry conditions

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte’s hydro-system is in a drought watch due to dry conditions.
The Catawba-Wateree Drought Management Advisory Group announced that the river system is in Stage 0 of its drought protocol, which means increased monitoring of the reservoirs. It does not yet require any water conservation steps.
The Charlotte area is in a moderate drought for the second week in a row, according to the latest data from the drought monitor.
NOAA reported that the Charlotte area is about 3.5 inches behind its average rainfall for the year.
