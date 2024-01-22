Water turns into slick ice patch on busy Charlotte road

A patch of water that leaked out onto N. Tryon Street created an ice slick Monday morning in north Charlotte.

Temperatures were below freezing overnight, and the freeze happened in the outbound lanes of Tryon Street near Eastway Drive. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department blocked lanes during the morning commute.

The Department of Transportation sent a plow to remove the ice and lay sand across the slick spot.

No crashes were reported near the ice patch.

NCDOT says hitting an ice patch is usually “unpredictable,” but offered the following advice if you start to slide.

If beginning to slide on ice, avoid using your brakes, if possible, and only use them gently if you have to. Wait for your vehicle to slow down enough to regain traction, and then begin gently accelerating. For a rear-wheel skid, turn the steering wheel in the direction that your wheels are headed - for front-wheel skids, don’t try to steer immediately.

If you slide, take your foot off the gas and turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide.

(WATCH: Plan for Eastland Mall site will include ice skating rink)

Plan for Eastland Mall site will include ice skating rink





©2024 Cox Media Group