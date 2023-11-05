Waxhaw nonprofit raising money to give combat veteran service dog

WAXHAW, N.C. — A Waxhaw nonprofit is working to raise money this month for a combat veteran’s service dog.

The group Project 2 Heal has a goal of raising $30,000 this November to sponsor service dog training for U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer (CW3), Scott Carnes, who is a native of Lancaster County in South Carolina.

Almost a decade ago, CW3 Carnes was flying an Apache helicopter in Mosul, Iraq, when he was hit by an enemy explosive, causing severe damage to the helicopter. Luckily, Carnes was able to ground the aircraft in an emergency landing.

The attack didn’t just damage the helicopter; the blast also caused permanent damage to his spine.

Today, Carnes spends his time moving between a wheelchair, a walker, and a seat with help from his family, especially Linda, his wife. While she is normally at home with Carnes, they began looking into service dogs to provide other members of the family with a sense of peace.

“If something were to happen, the dog could come to get me or get his phone if he needs to call me,” Linda said. “I’m supposed to always be there, but sometimes I’m not right there. It’s just little things that we all take for granted.”

Project 2 Heal will be donating a Labrador Retriever to help Carnes. With help from Love in the Lead Canine Training, the dog will be ready to help Carnes with anything the day throws at him.

Proper service Dog training takes between 18 and 24 months to make sure it’s the perfect fit for the person they’re helping.

Carnes’ service dog will help him in the following ways:

• Bracing to provide Scott support when standing up from a seat or when transferring from a wheelchair or

walker back into a seat.

• Retrieving items dropped on the ground so that Scott doesn’t need to risk injury by retrieving things

himself.

• Stress relief and companionship during periods of alone time, brought on by Scott’s limited mobility

For more information about Project 2 Heal or to donate, click here.

