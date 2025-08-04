Waxhaw Police Department debunks fake missing officer post

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department has confirmed that a social media post claiming a female officer is missing is false and misleading.

The department clarified that the post is not associated with them and the photo used is not of any Waxhaw officer. They assured the public that no officers are missing.

The Waxhaw Police Department emphasized the importance of verifying information before sharing it online. They urged the community to be cautious and to contact them directly if there are any questions about the legitimacy of posts involving the department.

The department reassured the public that if a situation involving a missing officer were to occur, the information would be communicated through official channels from the Town of Waxhaw or the Waxhaw Police Department.

The Waxhaw Police Department continues to monitor the situation and advises residents to rely on official sources for accurate information.

