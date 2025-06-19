‘We Wouldn’t Let Him Win’: Mooresville family rebuilds home after arson attack

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The Brooks family has rebuilt their home on Indian Springs Drive in Mooresville after an arson attack destroyed their previous house while they were on vacation in Connecticut.

The fire, which occurred last August, was set deliberately, according to Iredell County deputies. Eric Cherry was later arrested in connection with the incident.

The Brooks family decided to rebuild on the same land, emphasizing their determination not to let the arsonist win.

“It has been devastating, but it’s also been enlightening,” said Antoinette Brooks, reflecting on the journey to rebuild their home.

Marc Brooks recounted, “The house had burned down. A person, an arsonist, had burned the house down out of anger.”

Antoinette Brooks expressed her relief, saying, “It seemed like we would never get here, almost, and there were a lot of bumps in the road, but to be back in my own home, there’s just such a sense of peace.”

Antoinette Brooks shared the emotional impact of losing their home, stating, “It was unbelievable. You don’t think about losing your entire home and everything that’s in it.”

Despite the loss, the Brooks family retained the land they called home for two years prior to the fire.

The community played a significant role in supporting the Brooks family during their rebuilding process.

“There was a moment of community. There was a moment where everyone came together and lifted us up,” Antoinette Brooks recalled.

Eric Cherry remains in the Iredell County Detention Center, facing multiple charges related to the arson.

