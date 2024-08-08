Suspect arrested for arson after Mooresville fire that killed 6 pets

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested for arson charges after a house fire in Mooresville that left several pets dead last week.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday that 54-year-old Eric Donnelle Cherry was arrested in connection with the fire on Indian Springs Drive.

The fire happened last Thursday, and two firefighters were hurt while trying to put out the flames.

The family was on vacation when the fire was set. Six pets were inside the home at the time of the fire, but they didn’t survive.

According to the ICSO, investigators learned that Cherry had made threats against the victim and had previously broken a window at the home.

Cherry was arrested in Mount Ulla. He’s facing charges of second-degree arson, six counts of felony cruelty to animals, and felony arson or other unlawful burning that results in serious injury to a firefighter. He was already in custody at the Iredell County Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.

