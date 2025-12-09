Weather delays school schedules in Avery and Caldwell counties

NORTH CAROLINA — Avery County Schools will have a remote learning day on Dec. 9 due to weather conditions, while Caldwell County Schools will operate on a 3-hour delay.

Avery County Schools staff will report to work on a 2-hour delay due to weather conditions.

Caldwell County Schools announced the delay to prioritize the safety of students and staff, citing recent precipitation, low temperatures, and varied elevations that could lead to slick or icy roads.

Bus routes for Caldwell County Schools will run on a 3-hour delay, accommodating the adjusted schedule.WrapAround services in Caldwell County will open at 9 a.m., providing support for families during the delay.

Comments on the Caldwell County Schools announcement will be limited to maintain focus on informing the community about the schedule change.

Both Avery and Caldwell County Schools have adjusted their schedules to ensure safety and continued learning amid challenging weather conditions.

VIDEO: Sugar Mountain opens for season after blast of snow in NC mountains

Sugar Mountain opens for season after blast of snow in NC mountains

©2025 Cox Media Group