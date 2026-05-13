Weight‑loss surgery becoming safer and more popular, doctors say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — As weight‑loss drugs like GLP‑1s surge in popularity, doctors say weight‑loss surgery is becoming safer, simpler, and more effective than ever — and for many patients, it remains the most reliable long‑term option.

Chevonne Black, a 38‑year‑old mother, turned to Piedmont Medical Center for bariatric surgery after knee problems and pandemic‑era weight gain made everyday life difficult. She has since lost 130 pounds, dropping from about 280 to 150.

“When I look at the pictures and look at me now. It’s insane,” Black said.

Her surgeon, Dr. Alex Espinal, Medical Director of Bariatrics at Piedmont Medical Center, says procedures like the vertical sleeve gastrectomy, the surgery Black chose, are now among the most common and safest options.

“The safety profiles for weight‑loss surgery are very good … no higher than hysterectomy or gallbladder surgery,” Espinal said.

He explained that the sleeve procedure reshapes the stomach into a narrow tube, helping patients feel full quickly and maintain portion control. Black says she still uses toddler‑sized plates to avoid overeating.

With GLP‑1 drugs dominating headlines, Espinal says the long‑term data still favor surgery.

A 2026 Vanderbilt University Medical Center study found that while both bariatric surgery patients and GLP‑1 users lost fat mass, patients who underwent bariatric surgery lost more overall.

Espinal said many patients now use both approaches together — surgery for major weight loss, medication for the final stretch.

“They may lose 80 pounds with surgery and use a GLP‑1 to get the last 20 off,” he said.

Black said the transformation changed her life. “The quality of life has increased. I’m a whole lot happier,” she said.

Her message to anyone considering surgery: “Jump in.”

Dr. Espinal said surgery is often the best option for people with a BMI over 35, and Piedmont Medical Center in Fort Mill recently earned national accreditation in bariatric surgery.

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