‘Well worth the wait’: Levine Children’s Hospital playground returns

CHARLOTTE — Levine Children’s Hospital held a ribbon-cutting for its rooftop playground Monday afternoon.

The playground has been closed since 2020 after it fell into disrepair.

“It’s been well worth the wait. We knew that children need the outdoors to heal,” said Callie Dobbins, the senior vice president at Levine Children’s Hospital.

It’s a project that has been five years in the making and was funded in part by Morris Jenkins.

Jenkins started fundraising and working with designers in 2021. After many setbacks, the project is finally completed.

