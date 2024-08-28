Wells Fargo layoffs mount

Wells Fargo & Co. is shedding hundreds of jobs in recent rounds of layoffs around the country and more are expected.

While Intel and Cisco Systems recently made headlines as each announced they’d lay off of thousands of employees, Wells Fargo and other big banks typically try to fly under the radar as they steadily trim jobs throughout their operation.

Wells Fargo’s global workforce stood at 222,544 as of June 30, down from 225,869 at the end of 2023 and down from 233,834 as of June 30, 2023.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.





