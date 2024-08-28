Local

Wells Fargo layoffs mount

By Charlotte Business Journal

Charlie Scharf Charlie Scharf is CEO of Wells Fargo & Co. Driven by his efforts to boost efficiency and cut costs, Wells Fargo’s latest rounds of layoffs are occurring across the country. (Wells Fargo)

Wells Fargo & Co. is shedding hundreds of jobs in recent rounds of layoffs around the country and more are expected.

Wells Fargo sees warning lights for economy

While Intel and Cisco Systems recently made headlines as each announced they’d lay off of thousands of employees, Wells Fargo and other big banks typically try to fly under the radar as they steadily trim jobs throughout their operation.

Wells Fargo’s global workforce stood at 222,544 as of June 30, down from 225,869 at the end of 2023 and down from 233,834 as of June 30, 2023.

