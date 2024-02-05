‘We’re angry’: CMS student had bright future before he was killed, family says

CHARLOTTE — Days after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools student was shot and killed in west Charlotte, his family is speaking about the future he would have had.

“Modeling was something he really grasped to so, you know, that was the coming up of 2024 for him. And we were looking forward to that. But not anymore, unfortunately,” said Radiah Cools-Lartigue, his aunt.

Cools-Lartigue said 17-year-old Melakah Corbette had just signed to a modeling agency in New York and was interviewing for gigs days before he was killed.

“The family’s extremely hurt. We’re confused. We’re angry. And this is very painful to grip in our minds of what happened.”

Police said Corbette was shot Thursday around 1:15 a.m. on Pitts Drive near L.C. Coleman Park. He was a student at Julius L. Chambers High School.

Family members are asking for help with the funeral arrangements. Click here to contribute to their GoFundMe.

