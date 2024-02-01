Man shot, killed in west Charlotte parking lot, police say

CHARLOTTE — A man has died after being shot in a parking lot in west Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The incident occurred around 1:15 a.m. on Pitts Drive near L.C. Coleman Park.

Police said they received several calls regarding shots being fired in the area.

At the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced deceased by MEDIC.

Channel 9′s Almiya White spoke with CMPD about the investigation.

“There’s no ongoing threat to the community at this time. We have some limited information that there was an exchange of gunfire in the parking lot prior to us getting the call. But that’s the extent of what we know so far,” Major Dave Johnson explained.

Police also said homicide detectives and CSI are currently gathering evidence at the scene.

