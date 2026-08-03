West Charlotte house fire under investigation

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Fire crews tackled a west Charlotte house fire Monday morning.

The blaze broke out just before 9 a.m. along Remington Street.

Firefighters reported smoke and flames showing when they arrived at the home. At the scene, Channel 9 also spotted a hole in the roof and some damage to the interior of the home.

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It took 30 firefighters less than 15 minutes to control the fire.

MEDIC said no one was hurt.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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