Western North Carolina wilderness therapy camp faces new legal troubles

Trails Carolina, the Wilderness therapy camp in western North Carolina that shut down last year following the death of a 12-year-old boy, faces new legal troubles.

A former resident of the camp says she was sent to the camp when she was 12 years old and was sexually assaulted multiple times by a staff member.

The girl, known only as Kylee in the lawsuit, claims that after she attempted to run away, she was placed under heavy surveillance. She wasn’t even allowed to go to the bathroom without close supervision.

That’s when she says the man tasked with supervising her assaulted her multiple times.

Kylee says she reported the abuse to other staff but higher-ups at the camp didn’t report the instances to law enforcement.

Instead, she says they told her that the man she reported would “never do that” and that Kylee “must have dreamed” the incidents happened.

Trails Carolina isn’t open anymore, but the parent company of the facility still runs others like it in North Carolina and across the country.

Trails Carolina has faced multiple lawsuits over the past several years, a few of which also alleged sexual assaults occurring at the camp.

The lawsuit was filed last week and Trails has yet to officially respond to the complaints.

Channel 9 has reached out to a Trails representative but so far, we haven’t heard back from them.

