What Checkers execs say they need to keep team at Bojangles Coliseum

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers plan to exercise a lease extension by Nov. 1 that will keep the team at Bojangles Coliseum for another five years. The current lease expires at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Tera Black, the team’s chief operating officer, told CBJ on Tuesday that months of negotiations with the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority have gotten the two sides close to an agreement. She did not disclose details of the lease terms but praised the visitors authority for its understanding of the minor league hockey club’s business environment and the need for the Checkers to become consistently profitable.

“Both parties believe they have an agreement in principle,” a visitors authority spokesperson told CBJ.

While Black predicted another profitable year this season, she said sustained financial success depends on a new round of renovations that will add premium seating. That interest is shared by the visitors authority, the city government agency that runs Bojangles Coliseum.

Read more here.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte Checkers announce new ownership)

Charlotte Checkers announce new ownership

©2024 Cox Media Group