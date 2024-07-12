Charlotte Checkers release regular season schedule

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Checkers have announced their full schedule for the 2024-25 American Hockey League season.

The team kicks off their 72-game schedule on the road taking on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Oct. 12 and Bridgeport the following night before returning to the Queen City for opening weekend at Bojangles Coliseum on Oct. 18-19 when the Checkers will host the Cleveland Monsters.

The Checkers will have 36 home games at the coliseum with 28 taking place on either Friday, Saturday, or Sunday.

March will be their busiest month at the coliseum with eight home games, including a pair of four-games-in-six-day stretches.

The traditional Black Friday game returns to give fans a post-Thanksgiving night out and four games will lead up to Christmas to help entertain any out-of-towners.

Atlantic Division opponents make up the bulk of Charlotte’s schedule but there are three new additions for fans to look forward to this season. The Utica Comets return from the North Division after a season away while the Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals from the Western Conference are on the Checkers’ schedule for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are on sale now. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

To see the complete schedule or for more information, go to charlottecheckers.com.

