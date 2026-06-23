What it would mean to end the state’s decades-long sea walls ban

NORTH CAROLINA — Researchers are explaining what it would mean to end North Carolina’s decades-long ban on sea walls.

Dozens of homes have collapsed off Buxton and Rodanthe in the past few years.

Coastal lawmakers hope allowing sea walls or breakwaters can prevent more damage.

Last week, the Coastal Resources Commission Science Panel explained how these structures prevent erosion, but sometimes shift damage elsewhere.

“Considering who benefits and who suffers adverse impacts is important, and I don’t envy the one who has to make that choice, and it’s also not just nearby homeowners, it’s also the public,” said CRC Science Panel Chair Dr. Laura Moore.

Two Senate bills focused on changing the state’s current ban are moving through the statehouse.

They must go through a few more committees before they make it to the floor.

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