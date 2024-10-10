Where are the Charlotte area’s top-ranked elementary schools?

CHARLOTTE — Niche.com is now out with its annual set of rankings that aim to provide a well-rounded review of the best school districts and schools across the U.S. for 2025.

CBJ, as it has done in previous years, is breaking out the rankings into four categories: public elementary schools, public middle schools, public high schools and private K-12 schools.

To compile the rankings, Niche.com pulls U.S. Department of Education statistics as well as reviews from parents and students. It includes data for more than 11,000 school districts, 93,000 public schools and 30,000 private schools.

For public elementary schools, Niche.com analyzes state test scores, student-teacher ratio, student diversity, teacher quality, grade school ratings and overall quality of the school district. The list includes magnet and charter schools.

Gold Hill Elementary School in Tega Cay ranks tops in the Charlotte metro area — as well as in the entire state of South Carolina, according to the Niche.com ranking. In fact, the 10 top public elementary schools in South Carolina are all within the Fort Mill School District.

In North Carolina, the top-ranked school is Southeastern Academy — a charter school in Lumberton.

Check out the top 10 public elementary schools in the Charlotte region on CBJ's website here.





