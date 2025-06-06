Where to get free donuts for National Donut Day

Heads up, donut fans: today is your day. National Donut Day happens on the first Friday in June and we’ve got the details on where to get a free treat.

The holey holiday goes back to a program created by the Salvation Army in 1938. They started it to honor its “Donut Lassies,” or the women who served “Dough Boys” treats back during World War I.

To mark the occasion, many places are offering free or discounted donuts. Note that not all restaurants are participating in deals and giveaways. You may want to call first to make sure your local restaurant is participating. Also, many deals are “while supplies last,” and some require a loyalty program membership or in-app order.

Here are some deals and freebies:

Krispy Kreme - We have to start with the Charlotte local, and they’re giving customers a free donut of your choice with no purchase required. You can also get a dozen donuts for $2 with the purchase of another dozen at regular price.

Dunkin’ - You can get a free donut with the purchase of any drink.

Lidl - Get a free glazed donut with any purchase, activate through the mobile app

Sheetz - Get a free flavored donut with any fountain drink, coffee, or bottled drink.

Shipley Do-Nuts - You can get a free glazed donut this Friday (and a few more Fridays in June) with any purchase.

OMG Donuts - The first 100 guests get a free donut at either the Charlotte or Concord locations.

QT - Free donut with the purchase of a QT coffee

7-Eleven - Get a glazed donut for 50 cents for rewards program members.

