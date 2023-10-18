Where to go for early voting in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — Early voting for November’s general election in Mecklenburg County kicks off this week, and it’ll have a big impact on city council races and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board.

Starting Thursday, voters will be able to cast ballots at the Hal Marshall Building, which is at 618 N. College Street. That’s the only location open for early voting until next Thursday, when it expands to 19 locations across the county.

You can find a voting center near you on the map below. These centers will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 26.

Voters will weigh in on the Charlotte City Council race, along with choosing mayors in Charlotte, Cornelius and Huntersville.

Voters will also select three at-large members for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, along with a $2.5 billion bond package to construct and improve school facilities.

