Which Charlotte-area high schools have the best SAT scores?

CHARLOTTE — The SAT is a national college admissions examination that evaluates students in mathematics and evidence-based reading and writing, or ERW.

The Charlotte Business Journal is taking a look at the region’s public high schools by their average total SAT scores among graduating seniors in 2022.

Included in the ranking are public and charter schools in Cabarrus, Gaston, Iredell, Mecklenburg and Union counties in North Carolina and Lancaster and York counties in South Carolina. Each had 10 or more graduating seniors who took the SAT test in their junior or senior year of high school.

Average total scores at four schools within the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools system, including two early college programs, and two schools within the Union County Public Schools district topped 1200. This count is down from six CMS schools and three Union County schools in 2021. Also scoring above 1200 were graduating seniors at Cabarrus Early College of Technology.

CMS’s Providence High dropped to No. 2 in ranking behind Levine Middle College High School, although more than six times as many students in the class of 2022 at Providence took the SAT test in their junior or senior year.

No charter schools had an average total score above 1200 among graduating seniors in 2022. Pine Lake Preparatory had the highest total score at a charter school in the Charlotte area.

