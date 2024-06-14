NC teachers reveal what it’s like to work in your child’s school

CHARLOTTE — Over 100,000 teachers across North Carolina responded to a survey about conditions inside the classroom, and you can see how they feel about your child’s school.

The Teacher Working Conditions Survey for 2024 is out, and it’s broken down by district and school.

Across the state, the vast majority of teachers felt their school was a “good place to work and learn,” with only about 8% of teachers disagreeing with that statement. The dissatisfaction started to show slightly in some areas, like “trust and mutual respect,” comfortability raising concerns, and excitement for the workday, though the overall answers were still mostly positive.

You can find the survey results below, just search the district or school you’d like to see.