Why Armacell chose Charlotte over Triangle for HQ

CHARLOTTE — When a global company opted to relocate from Chapel Hill to Charlotte, it came down to customers and airport access.

That’s according to John Ross Turner, who heads up the Americas business at Armacell, which recently relocated its Americas headquarters to an office building in Charlotte’s SouthPark neighborhood.

Turner said that with the lease in Chapel Hill expiring in June, it was time to take “a step back.” While he said the firm is “very grateful to the Chapel Hill community,” key customers are based in the Charlotte area.

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