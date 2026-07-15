Transit leaders to discuss I-77 South tolls

CHARLOTTE — The key body that determines what happens to the Interstate 77 South tolls project will discuss its future on Wednesday night.

The Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization is meeting at 6 p.m., and the controversial project is on the agenda.

This comes after the state budget gives this board 90 days to revote on the project.

The budget says any communities that vote to cancel the toll lanes will be responsible for paying the state back for sunk costs. Those are estimated to be more than $60 million.

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