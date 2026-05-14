Widow of fallen officer honors legacy by supporting Tunnel to Towers

CHARLOTTE — It has been two years since one of the deadliest attacks on law enforcement in Charlotte’s history, an ambush in east Charlotte that killed four officers. One of them was U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks.

His wife, Kelly Weeks, is now dedicating her time to honoring his legacy by giving back to the organization that stepped in to support her family during their darkest days.

Those who knew Tommy remember his humor, his big personality, and his unwavering loyalty. After the April 29, 2024, shooting, people across the country came to know him as a hero — a title Kelly wants to ensure is never forgotten.

“I knew when Tommy was killed that I had to do something to bring his legacy … and it has to be helping others, because that’s what he did,” Kelly said.

Just days after the shooting, Kelly received a call from the nonprofit Tunnel to Towers. Their message was one of generosity: they paid off her mortgage — and the mortgages of the families of all four fallen officers.

“Such a big relief as you’re going through this traumatic, very public event,” she said. “Your first thought is, ‘What am I going to do? How am I going to take care of everything?’”

Now, Kelly is paying it forward.

This Sunday, Tunnel to Towers will host its annual fundraiser climb at Bank of America Stadium, the second one since the tragic ambush.

Last year, Kelly and the other widows ran out of the Panthers’ tunnel together, sharing a message of hope that still resonates.

“We have to have hope, because without it, you can’t survive,” Kelly said. “I could not survive without hope.”

Ashley Eyer, another widow, urged the community to remember the officers not just for how they died, but for how they lived.

“Remember them as fathers, husbands, sons, brothers, friends … remember their laughs and their little quirks.”

Tunnel to Towers continues to support the Weeks family. Most recently, the organization covered college expenses for Tommy’s daughter, Abby, who graduated from high school this month.

“She feels like she’s lost so much… at least she has something she can hold onto, that her dad helped her even though he’s not here,” Kelly said. “That’s what Tunnel to Towers brings us — a way for her dad to still help her.”

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