Widow of deputy marshal killed in Charlotte ambush helps lead concert for heroes

CHARLOTTE — Kelly Weeks, whose husband was one of four officers killed in an east Charlotte ambush, is honoring his memory by helping host a “Celebration of Heroes” concert this weekend to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Kelly Weeks is the widow of Deputy U.S. Marshal Tommy Weeks, who was one of four officers killed in an ambush while serving a warrant in April 2024.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation dedicated a climb to those officers and paid off their families’ mortgages. Kelly Weeks told Channel 9’s Hannah Goetz that kindness inspired her.

“Within the first three days after Tommy had been killed in the line of duty, Frank Siller called to let us know that they would be taking care of our mortgages,” she said.

Siller is the chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, a foundation that honors American heroes.

The organization started after 9/11 and provides mortgage-free homes to Gold Star families and families of fallen first responders.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the mortgage for Kelly Weeks’ home, as well as the other three fallen officers’ families.

She is giving back.

“It’s near and dear to my heart and to the other widows,” Kelly Weeks said. “It’s my whole mission in life now is with losing Tommy. The only thing I can do is try to help the next family.”

She hopes that there will be a big turnout this weekend for “A Celebration of Heroes” concert in Ballantyne.

The money raised will go to the organization that helped her so much.

“We have to take care of the people who are trying to do the right things, and especially those first responders and our veterans who they show up, they continue to show up,” she said.

“A Celebration of Heroes” concert will be from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Blackfinn Ameripub.

