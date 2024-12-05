Wife convicted for shooting woman in home with her with husband

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman will spend at least five years in prison after killing another woman she caught with her husband in their home.

Stephanie Alexander was in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Tyra Crosby.

Prosecutors said Alexander found Crosby with Alexander’s husband last July in their home on Porter Street.

Alexander was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Thursday after apologizing to Crosby’s family in court.

Channel 9 Crime Reporter Hunter Sáenz was in court for the hearing on Thursday. Before the sentencing was handed down, a scuffle broke out between Alexander’s husband and a family member of the victim. Multiple Mecklenburg County deputies were called to help control the scene, and the deputies had to provide security during and after the hearing.

A judge ultimately sentenced Alexander to serve 60 to 84 months in prison.

