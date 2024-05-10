Wild Wing Cafe faces possible liquidation

Wild Wing Café's efforts to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection have hit a stumbling block.

The U.S. Bankruptcy Administrator for the Western District of North Carolina filed a motion in late April seeking to convert the case to a Chapter 7 liquidation or dismiss it, if that is in the best interest of creditors.

The motion states cause to convert or dismiss including gross mismanagement, failure to file timely reports and failure to pay taxes.

Wild Wing Café disputes the motion to convert or dismiss and will be filing an objection, says Robert Cox, partner with Hamilton, Stephens, Steele and Martin, who represents Wild Wing.

