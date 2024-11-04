Wildfire concerns grow in western NC after Helene devastated forests

CHARLOTTE — Trees were strewn about like sticks across western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene brought torrential water currents rushing through valleys.

Now those same washed-out trees and brush are causing concern for wildfires.

The North Carolina Forest Service said this weekend that the potential for increased wildfire activity is above normal in November.

“In the aftermath of [Helene], the amount of fuel on the ground is excessive. Smaller diameter fuels and leaf litter will quickly dry out,” the Forest Service wrote on Facebook.

In addition to the fallen debris providing numerous kindling opportunities, the forest service says they’ll have trouble responding to fires if they break out.

“Damage to roads, unstable, and downed trees will continue to challenge response, making it difficult for first responders to access some wildfires, which increases the potential for large wildfires in the most heavily impacted areas,” the forest service wrote.

Some parts of western North Carolina are currently in early drought stages. The NCFS said it’s important to keep an eye on the weather. The agency reminded residents to not burn anything on dry and windy days.

