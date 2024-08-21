Wind spreads debris from fire-destroyed home in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Only a shell of a home remains in Union County after it caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The Wesley Chapel Fire Department was called around 6 a.m. to a two-story house along Chewton Glen Drive in the Long View neighborhood.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Fire destroys Union County home The Wesley Chapel Fire Department was called around 6 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2024 to a two-story house along Chewton Glen Drive in the Long View neighborhood.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew over the charred remains of the home Wednesday afternoon. The roof was entirely gone and the remaining walls and debris were black. Only a few walls were left still standing.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It is also unclear if anyone was hurt.

On Facebook, the Wesley Chapel Fire Department said the wind was spreading debris through the area.

“We have been made aware of ash, debris, and soot that is spread around the area and neighboring houses,” the post reads. “This is outside of our control and unfortunately we have no remedy or action to take in regards to spread debris by wind.”

Firefighters asked drivers to avoid the area.

It’s not clear who owns the home or how many people have been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

VIDEO: House fire under investigation in northwest Charlotte

House fire under investigation in northwest Charlotte









©2024 Cox Media Group