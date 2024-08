CHARLOTTE — The cause of a house fire is under investigation in northwest Charlotte Tuesday morning.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant house on Susanna Drive around 3:45 a.m.

Firefighters said they were able to get it under control within 20 minutes.

While no injuries have been reported, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

