Windy Hill Orchard announces opening date for 2023 season

YORK, S.C. — Known for its apple cider doughnuts and hard ciders, Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill in York, South Carolina, is one of the area’s most popular fall destinations.

The orchard posted on its social media pages that it will open for the 2023 season on Aug. 17.

The farm stand will be open for to-go purchases from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

The cider bar will be open from 12 to 7 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The orchard expects to begin picking season (pick-your-own apples) in early September.

Reservations are required for apple picking and will be available through the orchard’s website in August.

Please note that picking availability is subject to change depending on weather, the number of customers and availability of ripe fruit. Click here for more information and updates on apple picking season.

For directions to the orchard, click here.

(WATCH: The heat is on at Puckerbutt Pepper Company)

Your704: Puckerbutt Pepper Company Your704: Puckerbutt Pepper Company

Cox Media Group