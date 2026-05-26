Wine bar plots long-awaited Huntersville return

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Wine bar Corkscrew is committed to making a long-awaited return to Huntersville.

The business has kicked off construction on its 1,800-square-foot space. It will be on the ground level of The Holbrook Town Center, at 111 Gilead Road in downtown Huntersville.

A July opening is possible, says Joseph Klosek, managing partner.

“The Corkscrew Wine Shop is very excited to be back and looking forward to giving Huntersville a place to be able to relax, uncork and unwine,” he says, referencing the brand’s longtime tagline.

Klosek says Corkscrew is returning to its roots. The concept was a staple in Huntersville, operating at Birkdale Village for nearly two decades. That location shuttered in December 2022. The wine bar’s lease was not renewed as the center repositioned its retail and restaurant offerings.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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