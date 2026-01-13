Winthrop Eagles claim team title and doubles victory at cornhole nationals

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Winthrop University captured the team title and doubles competition this month at the American Cornhole League National Competition in Myrtle Beach.

This victory marks a significant achievement for Winthrop’s burgeoning cornhole program.

The cornhole team competed against more than 10 collegiate teams during this event.

Eagles Gavin Hamann and Jaxson Remmick won the doubles title at the competition. Hamann and Remmick were the first recruits for Winthrop’s cornhole program and are often referred to as the founding players.

The pair made national headlines two years ago when Winthrop signed Hamann and Remmick to academic scholarships to play cornhole — the first Division 1 athletes ever signed with a university for the sport.

Teammates Eddie Wenker and Jake Hernandez made the final four, as well as Tyler Harrington and Josh Quinn.

The team title was secured by Winthrop students Hayden Gonzales, Dylan Graham, Sal Sandoval and Mikayla Calvey, who made history as Winthrop’s first female cornhole champion.

The Eagles proudly defended both titles after winning last season in the university’s first year competing.

