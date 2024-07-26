Woman accused of buying new Mercedes with bad check, not paying attorneys

A woman accused of leaving a paper trail of fraudulent transactions worth nearly $85,000 is facing criminal charges and a civil lawsuit.

Martina Nicole Halliday, 38, of Cabarrus County, used a personal check on a closed account to buy a $51,489 2022 Mercedes Benz GLE 250 on March 16 from Mercedes Benz of Northlake, according to court documents.

She was charged with felony obtaining property through false pretense and larceny of a motor vehicle.

On June 7, Halliday allegedly wrote a $8,700 check to a landlord but she didn’t have that money, either.

For this crime, she faces the charge of felony worthless check.

Before these alleged incidents in November 2023, Halliday hired James, McElroy & Diehl for legal counsel, which cost at least $25,000. However, Halliday didn’t pay, according to a civil lawsuit, court records show.

VIDEO: Man pleads guilty after stealing checks from Charlotte-area mailboxes

Man pleads guilty after stealing checks from Charlotte-area mailboxes

©2024 Cox Media Group