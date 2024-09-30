Woman clearing tree from York County road hit, killed by driver, coroner says

CLOVER, N.C. — A woman was hit by a car and killed over the weekend while trying to clear a tree from a York County road, the coroner’s office said.
It happened Friday evening along Lawrence Road in Clover.
The county coroner said 66-year-old Victoria Leger was hit by a car that night while trying to remove the tree. She was taken to a hospital in Gaston County where she later died from her injuries.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office are investigating the case.
