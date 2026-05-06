First-round tee times delayed for Truist Championship in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Due to forecasted rain on Thursday, the first round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte will be delayed.

The PGA Tour announced that tee times will start at 11 a.m., and groups of three will start at both the first and tenth holes.

Due to impending inclement weather in Thursday’s forecast, tee times for the first and second round of the Truist Championship will be adjusted to approximately 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. ET in groups of three off Nos. 1 and 10. — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) May 6, 2026

Rain is expected in the Charlotte area overnight and into Thursday morning.

The tournament will run through Sunday.

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