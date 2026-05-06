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First-round tee times delayed for Truist Championship in south Charlotte

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Truist Championship 2026
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Due to forecasted rain on Thursday, the first round of the Truist Championship at Quail Hollow Club in south Charlotte will be delayed.

The PGA Tour announced that tee times will start at 11 a.m., and groups of three will start at both the first and tenth holes.

Rain is expected in the Charlotte area overnight and into Thursday morning.

The tournament will run through Sunday.

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