Woman cut while being held at knifepoint at north Charlotte Food Lion

A woman’s daughter saved her life after a man held her at knifepoint in a north Charlotte Food Lion, police said.

Robert McQueen grabbed the victim who was shopping and put a knife to her throat at about 10:30 a.m. at the grocery store on North Graham Street near West Sugar Creek Road.

Her daughter heard her scream, rushed over, and punched McQueen.

Robert McQueen

They say McQueen let the woman go and ran away but cut the woman’s hand when he released her.

Police arrested McQueen in the store’s break room.

The wound was minor, police said.

VIDEO: Body cam video released after CMPD officers shoot, kill man near Food Lion

Body cam video released after CMPD officers shoot, kill man near Food Lion

©2024 Cox Media Group