Stabbing reported at north Charlotte Food Lion

CHARLOTTE — A female suffered a “minor stab wound” Monday at the Food Lion on North Graham Street near West Sugar Creek Road, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said.

Officers were called to the grocery store shortly after 10 a.m. that’s where they found the victim.

She was trying to help another female who was being assaulted, CMPD said.

The police quickly apprehended the suspect.

The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

