Woman dies after running off Caldwell County road, troopers say

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — A woman died when she ran off a road in Caldwell County on Thursday, state highway patrol said.

Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to Indian Grave Road where they found a 2006 Ford Explorer. Its driver, 24-year-old Estefani Socorro Mendoza Merlos, died at the scene.

Investigators said Merlos was driving west on Indian Grave Road when she crossed the center line, drove off the side of the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

Merlos was driving too fast for the road conditions, authorities believe.

Troopers closed the road for two hours while they investigated the crash.

No further information was released.

