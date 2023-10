CHARLOTTE — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office continues the search for a missing woman who works in Charlotte.

Berry Kim Everhart was last seen at work on Sept. 24th, RCSO says.

She’s from the China Grove area and is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

Berry Kim Everhart, Source: RCSO

Her family reported her missing in mid-October.

If you see her, call the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

