Monroe police asks for help to find missing teen

MONROE, N.C. — The Monroe Police Department is asking for help to find a missing 16-year-old girl last seen leaving her home on Friday.

Lauren Alexis Heath was seen on Ring camera at about 4 p.m. walking on Seefin Court toward Unionville-Indian Trail Road.

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt, shorts, and white shoes with a black backpack and a white handbag.

Her hair was in a ponytail.

Heath is 5 feet tall and weighs 100 pounds.

Contact the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or 704-282-4765 if you have information.

