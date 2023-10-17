Local

Woman reported missing in Rock Hill

Katie Sue Hurst Police in Rock Hill are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Friday. Katie Sue Hurst was last spoken to that day around 7:45 a.m. She was believed to be in the Rock Hill area, specifically near downtown. (Rock Hill Police Department)

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police in Rock Hill are looking for a woman who was last heard from on Friday.

Katie Sue Hurst was last spoken to that day around 7:45 a.m. She was believed to be in the Rock Hill area, specifically near downtown.

Hurst is 32 years old. She’s about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police said Hurst was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top, blue jeans, and brown or tan boots.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department.

