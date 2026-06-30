Woman reunites with team who saved her life during ectopic pregnancy

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A woman in Union County was reunited with the team of doctors and nurses who saved her from a serious pregnancy complication.

She says it happened during a routine doctor’s appointment in Union County. Channel 9’s Gina Esposito was there Tuesday as she met the hospital staff, and we learned about her biggest takeaway from the scary experience.

This was a moment of healing for Halle Hillman. Just three months ago, she discovered she was pregnant after having irregular bleeding.

At the time, Hillman was recently married and was in the process of moving into a new home in Union County.

“Something told me something was off, and at that point. My bleeding had actually stopped,” Hillman said. "

Still, Hillman says she saw a doctor.

After some tests, an ultrasound confirmed an ectopic pregnancy, which can occur when a fertilized egg gets stuck in the fallopian tube.

“I never thought in a million years this would happen to me. By the time I walked back into the office that we were in—I had wild stomach pains,” Hillman said. “Immediately, I pass out.”

Hillman was at an office in Indian Trail. Her husband put her in his car and drove eight minutes to Atrium Health Union West, where she went straight into surgery.

“I had gone through a full rupture and almost half of my blood was gone by the time that I was in surgery. They said if I had been any longer I probably wouldn’t even be here at this point,” Hillman said.

“We’re glad we can be here when people need us – that’s our job,” said Dr. Caroline Haakenson.

Hillman credits Haakenson for making her feel safe, and keeping her alive.

“You guys don’t hear it enough,” Hillman said.

Haakenson says 1-3 percent of pregnancies are ectopic.

In about 15 percent of them, the tube will rupture before a woman can get treatment, which typically involves removing the tube.

For Hillman, she was unaware of the signs, and she hopes to spread awareness.

“So many of us know our bodies so well, and when we know something is wrong and even if we have an inkling of something wrong, it’s so important not to wait and get checked,” she said.

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