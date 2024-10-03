Woman says she tried to get daughter away from man accused of killing her

GASTONIA, N.C. — A grieving mother says her daughter was murdered and she believes her daughter’s boyfriend did it.

The Gastonia Police Department said Jalan Houston was shot and killed Thursday morning on North Ransom Street. Houston’s mother told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon she tried to get her daughter away from the man she believes is responsible.

Nyosha Allen said the suspect, Phillip Byers, fought her daughter before. She didn’t want her daughter living with him, but she told Lemon her daughter had a trusting heart.

Now, Byers is in jail and her daughter is gone.

“I just want to know why,” Allen said.

She said she’s confused, angry, and hurt that she can’t ever talk with her oldest daughter again.

“It’s messed up,” she said. “I’m lost.”

Allen said her daughter didn’t have children, but Byers got up early Thursday morning to get his young daughter ready for school. She said she learned when the child left, Byers argued with Houston.

Allen said Byers went into the bedroom and shot Houston in the chest.

Police booked Byers into jail about eight hours later, charging him with murder and for being a felon with a gun.

“I want justice for my baby. She didn’t deserve it,” Allen said.

She said in the past, she found her daughter bruised and with a black eye but said Houston refused to leave her boyfriend. Allen told Lemon that one night, she herself rushed to help Byers with a medical emergency. She kept thinking about that on Thursday.

“I saved your life and you took mine away,” Allen said.

“It’s hard,” said Keisha McManus, Houston’s aunt. “He didn’t have to take her life. He really didn’t.”

The victim’s aunt and mother told Lemon the loss was so hard because two of their close older relatives died in the last 10 months. Houston’s death at a young age compounded their grief. She would have turned 25 in December.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Abuse can be physical, mental, and even financial. If you or someone you know is dealing with intimate partner violence, help is available.

You can call the Safe Alliance Greater Charlotte HOPE line at 980-771-HOPE. They’re available 24 hours a day.

